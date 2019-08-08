MARGATE — As the saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes. After taking second place last year, David Williamson and Paul Smith, of Absecon, beat 24 other teams to win the second annual Drink 'n' Shoes horseshoe tournament Saturday, July 27, at the Margate Log Cabin.
Second-place winners were team Coppola Painting, made up of Rob Coppola, of Margate, and Kevin Layton, of Ventnor; and Absecon residents Tom and Mike Finan as team Fleet Refrigeration, won third place. Layton also won the King of the Hill contest, in which the player with the best four shoes wins.
Nearly 200 people attended the horseshoe tournament and beef and beer event to help raise $9,000 for the Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund; $2,000 more than last year’s event. Proceeds are used to award scholarships to students going to Holy Spirit High School.
Six students who exemplify the Spartan attitude and the spirit of the person for whom the foundation was named were selected to receive scholarships to Holy Spirit High School for the 2019-2020 school year.
Justin Hackett, 14, of Absecon, and Gavin Grant, 13, of Margate, were each awarded $1,000 scholarships. Danielle Curau, 13, of Brigantine, Ava Voois, 14, of Brigantine, Sean Finan, 13, of Absecon, and Maura McNulty, 14, of Absecon, were each awarded $500 scholarships.
Event supporters and sponsors included the Margate Log Cabin, DJ Jerry McGee, Holy Spirit High School Class Of 1957, Marine Maintenance and Construction Inc., Sparkable, Colmar Hardware, Atlantic City and County Board of Realtors, chef Jim Caulfield, Tilton Market, the Catrambone family, The Cove, Hidden Sands Brewing Co., Richard Gober Investments, the Keck family, Ventnor Coffee, Brickers Burgers and Brigantine Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2657.
“Thanks to every member of the board and everyone who volunteered to make this event happen. Ed had a lot of friends and family, so this is like a reunion for all of us,” said foundation President Shaun Smith, of Ventnor. “Last year, we had classmates from Chicago and California attend the event; this year, Nicole (Lawler) Franco, who lives in California and Ben Lihn, who lives in Hawaii, both played in the tournament. Plus, a lot more sent in donations from across the country. The class of 2003 has stepped up in a big way to support this event.”
Walter “Ed” Vizthum was an Absecon native and 2003 Holy Spirit High School graduate. Following his contributions on the football field for the Spartans, Vizthum was well known for his giving spirit in addition to serving his community as a volunteer firefighter and his love of having fun with friends and family. His large heart gave out just after his 32nd birthday on Aug. 28, 2017. Leaving behind two newborn twin girls and a deep hole in the hearts of his many friends and family members. The Vizthum Scholarship Fund was created to honor his legacy.
See vizfund.org for more information.