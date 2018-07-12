Roughly 40 artists in a variety of mediums and genres displayed their creations at the Pirate Art Festival, held Saturday, July 7 on the north-end sea wall across Brigantine Avenue from the Pirates Den restaurant.
The event was the second of four scheduled showings of the Brigantine Art Walk series and the first official art walk of the summer following its Memorial Day weekend debut.
Many of the hand-crafted showpieces on display Saturday were made from everyday objects. Most of what was displayed, including artisan jewelry, paintings, framed photography, metal-and-wood carvings, was also available for purchase, and will be again during the final two installments of the third annul Art Walk series 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 and Sept. 1 — both also Saturdays.
The final two art walks will be held at the Brigantine ball fields between 24th and 26th streets and Brigantine and Ocean avenues.
A light ocean breeze July 7 kept attendance brisk but did little to disrupt the displays. Attendees were also entertained by an acoustic quartet and later a solo artist. The Art Walk events are organized by landscape-and-nature photographer Connie Pyatt and her husband Karl, a painter and digital artist.
“It's been very well attended, and we had several new artists attend this one,” said Connie Pyatt.
Philadelphia-area artist Michael McLaughlin had a hand-made cigar-box guitar on display, as well as necklaces made from gemstones, and rings and other jewelry crafted from old coins.
“They're all hand cut using a really small coping saw,” he said.
Author and Absecon resident Marie Carhart had her new children's book on display called “Ralphie’s BFFs (Bird Friends Forever),” which tells the tale of how Ralphie the dog forms an unlikely friendship with two birds, Homer and Peep. Carhart wrote the copy based on a true story involving her Yorkshire terrier, Ralphie. Illustrations in the book were done by artist Susan Daly, who hosts occasional paint-and-sip parties in Brigantine and in her home studio in Northfield.
“My dog Ralphie always thought he didn't like birds, but he never actually got to know any,” Carhart said. “And then one time we were asked to bird-sit my friend's two birds while she was away, and he grew to love them.”
She said her dog acted depressed when the feathered house guests eventually left with their owner.
“He realized that he had more in common with birds than he thought, and they became his new best friends,” Carhart said. "So the moral of the story is, you can't say you don't like someone until you get to know them.”
Ralphie was not in attendance July 7, but will be, said Carhart, during the Aug. 11 and Sept. 1 art walks.
Dana Patson-Denner, a Norristown, Pennsylvania-based acrylic painter, had a slew of her sea life-inspired creations on display. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from West Chester University in art design.
“I'm also a scuba diver, so a lot of my art represents what I've seen while scuba diving – octopuses, stingrays, sea turtles,” she said. “The majority of my work is sea life.”
Quinton Greene is a self-taught artist who developed a love for music, dance and painting while growing up in rural North Carolina.
A disabled U.S. Army veteran, Greene overcame depression and alcoholism by seeking solace in the arts. Much of his work was on display Saturday, and is also part of a regular exhibit in the African American Heritage Museum, located inside the Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., in Atlantic City.
Greene was also a past Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission Artist of the Month.