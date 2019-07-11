BRIGANTINE — It’s finally here — what the pirates of Brigantine have been waiting for, the Pirate Art Festival!
Visitors can stroll along the seawall gazing at the beautiful art work of more than 40 artists. The free event incudes live music by musicians Adam Holcombe and Paul Gliatto.
Pirates will be walking the seawall handing out goodies.
Face painting will be available for the young and young-at-heart. The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes on until 8 p.m.
The Pirate’s Den restaurant is planning several pirate-themed activities for pirates both young and old to enjoy.
What started out four years ago as a small community art event with local Brigantine artists has become an annual event attracting artists from all over South Jersey and beyond. The fourth annual Brigantine Art Walk includes paintings, sculpture, photographs, prints, ceramics, glass works & authors.
The Brigantine Art Walk will hold two additional events, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and Aug. 31 at the city ball field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th.
The Art Walk is open to visual artists, fine craft artisans and musicians. Applications are available by email at brigantineartwalk@comcast.net or messaging the group's Facebook page “Brigantine Art Walk”.
Those interested in participating at the fourth annual Brigantine Art Walk contact the group at brigantineartwalk@comcast.net.
The Brigantine Art Walk is a community of artists dedicated to supporting the arts by providing local artists exposure to the residents and visitors to Brigantine.
