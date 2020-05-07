The Arc of Atlantic County is asking the community to show their support of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities with an initiative aimed at promoting positive messages of hope. Introducing — Hope Notes!
Hope Notes is a way to provide encouragement, cheer, inspire faith and instill hope in the hearts of people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) in our community, during the self-quarantine and social distancing period resulting from COVID-19.
Taking place through June 30, you can help! We encourage our friends, families, community partners, volunteers, donors and the general public to share your pictures and positive words of encouragement with people who use the residential services provided by The Arc of Atlantic County.
Your notes, pictures and words of encouragement will surely brighten the day of the person who receives your Hope Note.
How Can You Help?
Write notes, letters, cards, or draw or paint pictures and mail to:
HOPE NOTES c/o Friends at The Arc of Atlantic County
6550 Delilah Road, St. 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Send an email to Hopenotes@TheArcAtlantic.org
Post a photo or Make a Video on our Social Media Pages @ArcAtlantic and hashtag #TheArcAtlantic #HopeNotes
Enlist help from friends and family; ask your volunteer or community groups to become involved and send your Hope Notes today. This is a great project for children, teens, adults and seniors to participate in as we observe self-quarantine, shelter-in-place efforts to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Visit our website at TheArcAtlantic.org/hopenotes. Make a difference in the lives of people with I/DD in our community by showing your support and kindness! For more information, contact Mary Ruley Moyer, director of Development and Community Outreach, at 609-485-0800, ext. 135 or email mmoyer@thearcatlantic.org.
