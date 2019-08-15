"Tribal Ink & A Little Limelight" presents the words and actions of seventeen vital, informed and engaged human beings who have embraced artistic expression as a means of reaching out to lost members of the tribe. There are moments to make you smile, make you sigh, shake your head and shake your fist. The magic is the performers’ willingness to draw upon their own life-long experiences to show understanding and tell truths. The miracle is the message — hope.
Witty, wise and wonderfully entertaining, this provocative showcase features a talented elder cast of remarkable authors and actors.
The one-time performance will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 9600 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. Ticket price is $10.
Tribal Ink is the three-year evolution of a creative writing class funded by the Council on Aging, administered by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC and held at Otto Bruyns Public Library in Northfield. Senior scribes and their navigator set a course that would challenge and hone their writing skills, but an open-minded, open-hearted coalition of good souls transformed the curriculum into a remarkable journey.
Over time, prompts and pieces grew more personal, more philosophical, more profound. The group shared life experiences, had common cares and concerns, felt kindred in perspective and owned their collective wisdom and insight. This "process with purpose" earned additional grant monies and hours. It also adopted a hope-based mission statement and a new name, Tribal Ink, Writes of Passage.
During this same time, another group of seniors had been taking an emotionally charged acting course funded by Friends of Encore Learning, Stockton University, held at Margate Public Library and taught by the same teacher. The personal investment of these students was daring, resourceful and brave — taking on characters, memorizing lines and then pouring real life on stage. This, too, was a process with purpose that also earned additional grant monies and hours.
For millennia, all over the globe, in cultures throughout the world, elders were treated with respect, held in high regard and treasured for having discovered, weathered, tamed, taught and led. They preserved the secret and the sacred, nurtured instinct and insight, and served to insure the welfare and lifeline of the tribe. It is what "senior citizens" are designed for!
Featured are Lynn Walters, of Atlantic City; Shirley Euster, Alyse Kaplan, Michaelle Cooke and Wendy Lohs, of Egg Harbor Township; Marilyn Weisman of Galloway Township; Ed Shakespeare of Lavallette; Philip Mappin, of Linwood; Carole Couzens and Dayle Friedman, of Margate; Sharon Spitz, of Northfield; Tom Chin, of Ocean City;and Sharon Haywood of Pleasantville; Shirley Belitsky, Bobbi Crawford and Sheila Rosen, of Ventnor; Penny Mandel, of Boca Raton, Florida.
Dambra Sabato, a working career artist and teacher of both courses, will serve as emcee host.