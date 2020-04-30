MARGATE — The seventh annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament hits the fairway at the Harbor Pines Golf Club on Thursday, Oct. 1.
A must-attend community event, Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center join forces once again to raise funds for agency programs and services. This men’s and women’s competition-style tournament will bring the community together for a fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more.
This year, JFS Committee Chair Todd Arsenault and JCC Committee Chair David Schultz are excited to announce the tournament’s new venue, Harbor Pines Golf Club, a premier course nestled in the woods of Egg Harbor Township. The 18-hole tournament will also include on-course contests — Squiggle Line, Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive — as well as hit the solar panel, courtesy of Geoscape Solar. Whether you’re a proficient golfer or first-time player, there’s something for everyone.
In 2019, the tournament raised $55,000 to support both agencies. This year, the committee hopes to raise $65,000 to benefit JFS and the Katz JCC to further their mission to provide children, seniors and the Atlantic County community with programs and services that enhance and enrich their lives.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $225 per golfer and include greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner. For ticket or sponsorship opportunities or to get involved with the committee, please contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144, or kreed@jfsatlantic.org. For more information about this event, see jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.