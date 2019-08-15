In last week’s column we wrote about Coach Gregg Roman and quarterback Joe Callahan together at the Tampa Bay Bucs. The two also have other connections. Both were all-stars on championship Holy Spirit teams. Both have mothers who were basic skills teachers at the Brigantine Elementary School. Another former teacher, Brenda Caprio, has a son Brent who is scout for the Washington Redskins. Very unusual to have three NFL staff young men come from the mothers of the same small school.
Turning back the pages to ...
1968:The Brigantine City Beach Patrol won the Margate Memorial race on doubles win by Mike Sluzenski and Bob Worth and the single win by “Iron” Mike Sluzenski.
1965: Andy Solari, Ed Rehill and Bob White approached City Council with the bold idea of building a boathouse in Brigantine. At the same time Dr. John Holland recommended Stan Bergman to coach the new Holy Spirit crew team. This was to become the birth of high school crew racing in Atlantic County. The rest is history as Brigantine’s new boathouse would host world champion Holy Spirit crews.
1998: Atlantic City’s Joe Handle and Spirit’s Ryan Cooke were selected to represent their respective schools in the New Jersey Flame Football Classic at Rowan University.
1989: Locals Mark and Ned Carrier, Harry Chaikin, Terry Byrnes, Andy Junikiewicz, Bob Bray, Fred Dammer, Bernie Hughes, Paul Karch, Emerson Tracy, Paxson Keates, John Lucey, Joe Mason and Armand Savino competed for championships in the Resorts International Squash Club. The Club’s Christmas party was the highlight of the Atlantic City social season.
2000: Evan Gordy and Julianne Daniels won the doubles race at the King’s Head Regatta at King of Prussia. Ed Rehill and Theresa Aaron won the father-daughter race. Sixth-grade teacher Mary Steinacker Smith and Donna Anderson took the women’s master race.
2004: Chris Ford took over as the interim head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. He would have been rehired except Allen Iverson would not play for him.
2006: Sven Peltonen edged Mike Finnerty to help the Brigantine City Beach Patrol win the Chief Bill Kuhn Bay Races. Peltonen dedicated his win to the late Chief Jim King.
2007: Sa’eed Nelson was selected as The Press' Winter Athlete of the Year. Sa’eed led St Augustine to the coveted Boys Non Pubic B state championship
2016: The state championship was taken from Holy Spirit on a 50-yard hook and lateral play that went for 50 yards, shattering the Spartans' dreams in a 26-20 loss to Mater Dei. Spirit was in control outscoring 14-0 in the second half before the final play. The Spartans had come back from a 20-6 halftime deficit.
2017: Joe Callahan threw for 103 yards connecting on 10-16 passes and ran for 11 yards and a first down in the Packers win over the Eagles. The kid from Absecon continues to impress by his ability to avoid tacklers and throw on the run. Callahan's ability to run the Green Bay offense in three exhibition games last year and now against the Eagles this past week has him in a solid position as the third-string quarterback this year.
Callahan was the leading passer in the NCAA in 2015 for Wesley, passing for over 5,000 yards and 55 touchdowns.