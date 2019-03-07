Sheriff honors four for lifesaving actions

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Sheriff Eric Scheffler presented life-saving awards to Officers Tonya Perednas and Robert Frey and Investigators Dalton Rodriquez and Matthew Richardson for their prompt lifesaving actions.
On Feb. 4, officers from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unconscious and unresponsive male in the Mays Landing Criminal Courthouse restroom. The officers suspected a drug overdose and after checking the persons vital signs they were unable to locate a pulse. Narcan was administered via nasal spray, reversing the effects of the suspected narcotic. The individual was transported to the AtlanticCare Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township.