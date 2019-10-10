SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center has honored Malia Parohinog, R.N., BSN, of Somers Point, as its October Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.
The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
Parohinog came to Shore as a nurse on the fifth floor of the Hayes wing (known as 5 Hayes), where she has worked ever since. She is certified in chemotherapy and medical-surgical nursing as well.
According to 5 Hayes Nurse Manager Kelly Duma, R.N., BSN, Parohinog is a key player on the 5 Hayes team. “Malia’s nursing care and ability to make someone feel special is second to none. She is also a leader among the staff, serving as charge nurse, and is regularly called upon to mentor and precept new staff nurses.”
Recently, a patient Parohinog cared for made a Guardian Angel donation in her honor, and had this to say about her:
“Malia did such a great job comforting us when we were scared and struggling. There just isn’t enough we can say about the wonderful care Malia gave to us!"
Parohinog loves traveling and spending time with her special four-legged friend, Koa.
The Guardian Angel program recognizes anyone who works at Shore Medical Center and makes an impact and difference in people's care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony. If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, please contact the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department at 609-653-3800 or GiveToShore.org.
