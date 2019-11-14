SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Shore Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Hospital Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care.
"When it comes to choosing a hospital, one of the most important factors a patient should consider is the organization's Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. With Shore Medical Center's 11 consecutive "A" ratings in hospital safety, we have proven time and time again that everyone at Shore is 100 percent committed to doing everything possible to keep our patients safe, every minute of every day. We are extremely proud of this recognition, and thank our staff for their ongoing dedication to providing healthcare at its best."
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Shore Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see Shore Medical Center’s full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, see hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
