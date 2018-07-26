BRIGANTINE — A free shorebird and plant stroll will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the North Brigantine Natural Area.
Meet at the parking lot near the observation tower north of 15th Street in Brigantine’s north end. Be prepared for walking on soft sand. Bring sunscreen, water and insect repellent and perhaps even a long-sleeved shirt.
The North Brigantine Natural Area has been administered by the State Park Service for just over 50 years and it was designated a state natural area for the protection of rare species habitat. Rare birds using the area include the state's endangered piping plover, red knot and least tern and also the oystercatcher, which is a state species of special concern. The piping plover and red knot are also federally listed as threatened species. A few rare plants also occur in the natural area.
Participants will join the staff of the state Endangered and Nongame Species Program, Raritan Valley Community College and Pinelands Preservation Alliance to learn about the ecology of the area and the rare species that call the natural area home. The organizations are working in cooperation with the State Park Service in the management of the area’s rare plants and wildlife.
Additional walks will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For any questions or to register, contact Bass River State Forest at 609-296-1114. You can also find information on the state Division of Parks and Forestry website at njparksandforests.org or on Bass River State Forest’s Facebook page.