Galloway Township — The Stockton University Performing Arts Program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel’s “Messiah,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City.

All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. Rehearsals begin at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 in Alton Auditorium at Stockton and continue every Monday evening through Dec. 2.

Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn will again lead the production, which includes Stockton students, members of area choirs, and community members.

To sign up, or for more information, attend the rehearsal on Sept. 16 or contact Brian Lyons at brian.lyons@stockton.edu or 609-652-4891.

