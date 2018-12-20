Singing with Grandfather Joe at the Brigantine library

On Thursday evening, Dec. 13, Grandfather Joe entertained with holiday songs at the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System.
bbb-GrandfatherJoe-121318-1: Brothers Francesco and George Napolitano, ages 4 and 3, and Theresa Cain with her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, Riley Martella, and granddaughter, Kaitlin Martella, sing along with Grandfather Joe. They are all from Brigantine.
bbb-GrandfatherJoe-121318-2: Francesco and George Napolitano, ages 4 and 3, and Riley Martella, 5, pose with Grandfather Joe, also known as Joe McGonigle, of Mays Landing.