BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has announced its second annual Sippers for Flippers — an evening of good fellowship, great food and fine spirits.
Nauti Spirits Distillery of Cape May will be host the event 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 after April 9, with all proceeds going directly to help the whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles that strand on New Jersey shores.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is the only organization in the state dedicated to the rescue of these ocean species, and it relies heavily on grants, donations and fundraisers such as this to continue providing the life-saving efforts for these fragile animals.
Cape May County has the highest numbers of sea animals that visit its beaches in the entire state.
Guests are invited to enjoy samplings from local restaurants while they peruse the many great gift baskets up for auction. A cash bar will be available for guests, with specialty cocktails that Nauti Spirits is so famous for.
Live music will be provided by the local duo Clavicles.
Tours of the distillery will be available.
Space is limited, so early registration is highly recommended. See mmsc.org or call 609-266-0538.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is a private nonprofit organization based in Brigantine. Since the center’s founding in 1978 staff and volunteers have responded to over 5,400 calls for whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles that have washed ashore on New Jersey beaches. These animals range from five-pound Kemps Ridley sea turtles to 25-ton humpback whales. For more information, see mmsc.org.
