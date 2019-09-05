VENTNOR — The fifth Friends of the Poor Walk/Run in memory of Jack Mahon will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on the Boardwalk.
Mahon was the founder of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Trinity Parish. The group's programs include food pantries, housing assistance, clothing, transportation and utility costs and home visits. Its mission is to assist the poor and needy living in the community that encompasses Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. All proceeds from the walk directly benefit the people served by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Registration will take place on the gazebo at Newport and the Boardwalk beginning at 9 a.m. A donation of $15 dollars is requested for participation, which includes a 4.2 mile walk/run, an event T-shirt and refreshments at St. James Hall following the event.
During the past year, the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Trinity Parish has assisted the poor and needy through the following activities:
• Provided over $17,700 in financial support to help with rent, utilities, medical and other emergency needs
• Provided an additional $8,778 in food purchases.
• Collected food and clothing for distribution at both St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church and St. Monica’s parish in Atlantic City. Clothing has been donated to Catholic Charities in Atlantic City. In the past year over 2,400 shopping bags of food and several tons of clothing have been distributed to local residents.
• Provided Thanksgiving and Easter dinners to needy people.
• Provided Christmas gifts to the elderly living in nursing homes, children living in St. Monica’s parish and clients of the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
• Assisted two families with Sandy relief funding from the St. Vincent de Paul Camden Diocesan Council and National Council of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
During the past year, conference members have volunteered more than 2,000 hours in the community through participation in the food and clothing distribution at St. Nicholas, the delivery of food to homebound clients at St. Monica’s and assisting at Sister Jean’s Kitchen at Victory First Presbyterian Church, among other volunteer activities.
The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run is both an awareness and fundraising event. The St. Vincent de Paul Society wishes to make people aware of the plight of the poor in the community as well as to raise funds to help them meet their critical living needs.
