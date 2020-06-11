FOLSOM — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI, announced it submitted its annual Basic Gas Supply Service, Balancing Service Charge and Conservation Incentive Program filings, requesting a 4.4% decrease.

If approved by the BPU, the combined effect of the proposed BGSS, BSC and CIP rate changes for an average residential heating customer utilizing 100 therms of gas during a winter heating month, would be a decrease of $6.34.

“Across our organization, we remain committed to supporting our customers with safe, reliable, affordable service,” said Dave Robbins, president South Jersey Gas. “Through balanced portfolio management and optimizing resources to minimize cost, we continue to meet our commitment to those we serve.”

In its filing, SJG requested a 10.2 percent BGSS decrease and a 0.1 percent BSC increase on the typical customer bill. SJG also requested a 5.7% CIP increase.

If approved by the BPU, the requested South Jersey Gas rate changes would take effect on Oct. 1, 2020.

For customers struggling to pay their energy bills, energy assistance is available. Additional information can be found on the South Jersey Gas website, SouthJerseyGas.com.

