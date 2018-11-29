South Jersey Gas Reaffirms Commitment to the Local Community with $25,000 Donation to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

FOLSOM — In recognition of the official opening of its new Atlantic City headquarters, South Jersey Gas has announced a contribution of $25,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, the state’s largest anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization. The donation will provide 75,000 meals to residents of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
“At South Jersey Gas, giving back is essential to who we are. As we enter the holiday season, we understand that food insecurity and hunger are top-of-mind for many individuals in our area, and we want to make an impact,” said Craig Jennings, president and chief operations officer at South Jersey Gas. “The Community FoodBank of New Jersey helps some of the 900,000 people in New Jersey who face hunger every day, and we are proud to support the work they do in Atlantic City and across our service territory,” Jennings said.
In addition to the many local vendors and businesses who added their time and talents to the successful return of the South Jersey Gas headquarters to Atlantic City, this homecoming was also marked by additional contributions to local organizations. South Jersey Gas commissioned MudGirls Studio, an Atlantic City-based nonprofit that empowers disadvantaged women to be self-sufficient by teaching them how to make ceramic art, to create wall art for its headquarters. South Jersey Gas’ parent company, SJI, also participated in the JINGOLI Live Classroom, which introduces local high school juniors and seniors to careers in construction, engineering and other related fields.
“We’re thrilled to be part of the continued revival of Atlantic City, and we’re dedicated to supporting our newest neighbors,” Jennings added. “Through our outreach, programs and partnerships, our goal is to make all of our communities stronger.”
For more information about community support from South Jersey Gas, see southjerseygas.com/community.