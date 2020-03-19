WILMINGTON — Are you tired of seeing tires line riverbanks? Are you sick of seeing plastic bags and straws sitting in gutters? Are you champing to champion a community event, or are you a voracious volunteer? Then the third annual South Jersey Scrub may be just the thing.
From March 28 through April 26, New Jerseyans from Trenton to Cape May will do some serious spring cleaning to keep the Garden State looking beautiful and prevent litter from getting into our waterways. Partnership for the Delaware Estuary is a partner in this monthlong effort.
A scrub is a strategic, organized cleanup initiative that targets a particular watershed, county or region. The South Jersey Scrub is to prevent trash from reaching the Delaware River by focusing on the lower Delaware River Watershed. Last year, there were 30 recorded cleanups and 943 volunteers who collected a total of 1,615 bags of litter.
See southjerseyscrub.org and click on the “Volunteer” link to help out. People can also go to the website to report trash hot spots and register community cleanups. Data from each cleanup, such as how much trash was collected, unusual finds and other information, can additionally be posted to the site. Besides the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, core partners for this year’s South Jersey Scrub include the state Department of Environmental Protection and the AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador Program.
For more information about the South Jersey Scrub, contact Erica Rossetti at 302-655-4990, ext. 122, or erossetti@delawareestuary.org.
The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, home of the Delaware Estuary Program, leads science-based and collaborative efforts to improve the tidal Delaware River and Bay, which spans Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
