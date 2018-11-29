Spartans beat Vikings 44-0: Play St. Joe at Meadowlands for State Title — Sports Scrapbook

Holy Spirit easily defeated Atlantic City High School, 44-0, on Thanksgiving to retake the Boyd/Marczyk trophy. Senior Ryan Yost warmed up for the state playoff game with St. Joe by passing for three touchdowns. Elijah Gray added two more. Devon Lee also scored on a 3-yard pass from Yost.
Spirit will play St. Joe of Hammonton for the state Non-Public II championship 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Met Life Stadium in the Meadowlands. St. Joe won the initial regular season meeting of the two teams 28-14 after erasing a 14-0 deficit.
The Spartans will have to stop one of the state’s leading scorers, Jada Byers, to have a chance to beat the Wildcats. Byers has run for 1,645 yards and scored 32 touchdowns this year. St. Joe is the defending champion and will go into the game as the favorite.
Spirit will rely on “Electric” Gray who has run for 1,223 yards and 15 touchdowns and the passing of Yost, who has thrown for 1,739 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Turning back the pages to…
1997: Tom Walker and Tom Pancoast (Brigantine) led Holy Spirit to its first basketball victory over Atlantic City in more than 30 years.
1968: Coach Lou Paludi’s Holy Spirit Spartans ended a 30-loss streak to Atlantic City with a 27-0 win. Paludi was assisted by Frank Finerty and Stan Bergman. The win ushered in a new era in the rivalry that began in 1926, in which the rivals battled each other on equal terms.
1996: Doug Brown scored four goals to lead Holy Spirit’s soccer team to a 5-1 conquest of Lower Cape May. Aaron Virelli had two assists.
1998: Georgia bound Steve Van Note kicked four extra points in Atlantic City’s 49-0 rout of Vineland.
2010: Brett Kennedy (San Diego Padres) struck out seven in six innings to lead Atlantic City to a 9-5 win over Pemberton. Mike Monacello homered and Jon Broccoleri went 3-4 in support of their Brigantine teammate.
2010: Led by locals Dana DiStefano and Kerin Maguire, the Holy Spirit tennis team won the CAL National Division with a league record of 18-0 and 18-2 overall.
2011: For Eagles fans, it was another sickening fourth-quarter loss. For former Eagles fan, coach of Holy Spirit and offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers Gregg Roman, it was the highlight of his coaching career. Gregg’s offensive adjustments in the second half were instrumental in the 49ers coming back from a 21-3 deficit to win 24-23. What did Gregg do on Saturday to prepare for the Eagles? He drove down to Hammonton to see Holy Spirit play St. Joe.
2011: Ismail Naji caught five passes for 62 yards including key receptions that set up the winning touchdown as the Vikings came from behind to beat St. Augustine 13-9. The Vikings used an upset of the Prep last year as a stepping stone to their most successful season in years.
2015: Atlantic City’s boys and girls crew teams captured a number of honors at the opening day of the Lake Lenape Regatta. The girls varsity four and second eight earned first place in their competitions. Vikings competing included Maddy and Abbey Gragg, Hollie Brodsky, Kelly Burns, Aliza Haider, Meghan Holl, Haley Huff, Victoria Morris, Natalie Ott, Elizabeth and Emily Rubino, Lauren Stinson, Lara Storr, Jackie Tamainglo, Lexi Derrickson, Abigail Pierson, Natalie DiSanto, Lisa Babalino, Shania Terry, Mac Johnson, and Duncan Hardiman.