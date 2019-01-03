Spartans point guard Sofield has outstanding debut — Sports Scrapbook

Local Paige Sofield is the point guard and playmaker for the Holy Spirit girls basketball team. She had an outstanding debut in the Spartans' 45-38 loss to Middle Township. Middle’s exceptional foul shooting provided the margin of victory for the highly rated visitors.
Senior guard Marcellus Ross scored 38 points to lead the St. Joe Wildcats to an 87-42 win over Atlantic City boys.
Meeting of the “Way over the Hill Gang”
I attended the monthly meeting of a group of record-setting athletes from the 1950s recently. One was my former battery mate Phil Dollard, who set a county record of twice pitching both ends of a doubleheader against Pleasantville, the second duo for the Atlantic County baseball championship. (The Spartans also had another ace, Fred Ciolorito, who struck out 19 batters in a 7-inning game for a county record.)
Dollard’s teammates in multiple sports at Spirit, Tony Mahoney, Howard Vance and Hugh Gallagher, were also on hand to verify the results. The trio was part of the basketball team that broke the county record of 104 points against Tuckerton at Our Lady Star of the Sea gym. Also on hand from Marlton was Dr. Ed Wilson, who led all county basketeers in 1953 with 391 points.
Other prominent athletes in attendance were Dennis McSweeney, Ken Mott, Paul Marrandino, Inky Ingersoll, Skipp Trockenbrod and Gene Provenzano.
Trivia quiz
Who was the first NBA player to hit a 3-pointer?
The answer is Chris Ford of the Boston Celtics on Oct. 12, 1979. We saw Chris the other night at the Linwood Invitational where he was watching his granddaughter play.
Turning back the pages to …
1983: Emerson Tracy succeeded Yogi Hiltner as the president of the Resorts International Squash Club.
2000: Spirit’s Evan Daniels and Julianne Daniels placed second in the New Jersey state doubles championship on the Cooper River in Camden. Tom Cooker, Steve Sooy and Rory Roberts won gold medals in the Eights for the second consecutive year. Freshman James Carcilli, Kyle Fitzgerald, Dave Cooker and Andrew Simpson also captured gold medals in the eights. Donnel Dulay led Spirit’s Lightweight Eight to victory.
2007: Kendal Sweeney and Katie Sutton (Holy Spirit) enhanced their status as the top lightweight doubles crew in the East by stretching their unbeaten skein to two years with a win in the Stotesbury Regatta.
2007: Eric Herndon shot a 39 and Dave Laielli a 41 in Atlantic City’s golf loss to unbeaten Mainland.
2010: Brigantine’s Tom Worthington (Holy Spirit) led all NJ PAT kickers after 5 games.
2010: Mr. Inside Donta Pollock scored touchdowns No. 19 and 20 to lead Holy Spirit to a 34-7 win over St. Augustine Prep. Donta ran through and over tacklers for 189 yards. Mr. Outside Nigel Jones ran past tacklers for 75 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. The huge offensive line was dominating.
2011: Local Doug Brown ranks sixth in the county soccer scoring with 8 goals. Holy Spirit is second in the conference with a 4-1 record.
2016: Brigantine’s Lauren Stinson was challenging Ventnor’s Meghan Holland in the singles of the Bill Howarth’s Women’s Lifeguard races when a wave completely turned her boat around, denying her the possible win. Lauren’s father, Ed Stinson, won the rowing championship for the Brigantine City Beach Patrol in 1986 and 1987.