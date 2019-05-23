You are the owner of this article.
Spending too much vs. not spending enough - The Reich Report

A recurring theme that comes up in meetings is regarding how I design my retirement income plans vs. traditional thinking is that for any plan to actually work, it has to be measurable. In my opinion, one of the single biggest problems with retirement plans of retirees is the measurements are not realistic or are not reliable. They are based on inherently flawed systems such as the 4% rule or Monte Carlo Analysis to determine an investor’s likelihood of success. While this seems OK on the surface, Monte Carlo simulation shortcomings simply cannot be overlooked. In my 20-plus years of working with retirees, I’ve found that a percentage likelihood of success is not what most people are looking for. What they really want is to know is:

1. How much can I spend each month in retirement? This is a number that all people planning or getting close to retirement can understand.

2. A way to truly tell if they’re on track, based on their original goals, is to compare where we thought they would be in say year 11 to where they really are.

These two factors are the primary reasons retirees either spend too much or not enough in retirement. Let’s face it, spending down assets in retirement is counter-intuitive to everything you’ve been taught your entire life. Given the fact that most retirement projections don’t give a monthly spending budget and a way to measure your progress, it’s no wonder retirees stress so much about their savings lasting long enough. Concerns such as longevity or lack thereof add yet another layer of stress onto retirees. More than half of all men age 65 underestimate their life expectancy. While it might be age 76 at birth, once you’ve reached age 65, it’s age 86. (Source: Stanford Center on Longevity)

Everyone understands the problem of spending too much. It’s a fear we are taught at a young age, and it intensifies in retirement. A longer life means a greater chance of outliving your savings. What about the opposite problem? We often get ourselves so worried about running out of money that we tend to overcompensate in retirement. That is, we don’t spend enough. This is almost as big of a problem as overspending for retirees. They don’t spend nearly as much as they may safely be able to spend due to the fact that they have no way of measuring how they are doing relative to their retirement goals. As a result, they simply spend too little because they fear the unknown.

You would be amazed at how many times I’ve told a client that they can spend dramatically more money than they are currently spending. It all boils down to information. The lack of quality information causes stress for retirees and having additional and more reliable information helps relieve it. After all, the goal is to make retirement more enjoyable.

T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax adviser with regard to your individual situation.

