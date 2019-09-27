Newcomer Patrick Smith scored three touchdown, leading the Spartans to victory. Smith leads Spirit with 42 points in three games. Trevor Cohen threw one TD pass and effectively ran the high scoring offense. Cohen has three touchdowns so far. Electric Elijah Gray leads Spirit in rushing with 177 yards. Devon Lee added a long interception for a touchdown.
Spirit plays in Hammonton on Friday night before starting a difficult schedule with top rated teams.
It was great to see Frank “Satch” Aliantro at the game. Frank served the community for many years as owner of the Brigantine Gulf station at the current Marine Mammal Stranding Center site.
Turning back the pages to ...
1950: Coach George Moore’s Brigantine Boys Club lost to Babe Hassons in a YMCA Junior Basketball League game played in Atlantic City. Rich Branco topped Brigantine with 19 points. The Boys Club team included Chuck Storm, George Christine, Jim Woerner, Butch Migone, Ceary Shreaves, Frank “Satch” Aliantro, Bill Hegarty, Ray Stork and Chuck Storm.
1955: Phil Dollard pitched both ends of a doubleheader, beating Pleasantville 3-2 and 6-2 for the 10-3 Spartans. Spirit’s team included Joe Van Stone, Mike Brennan, Charlie Lovett, Bill Givens, Buddy Meighan, Howard Vance, Dennis Mahoney, Mike Burns, Bill Brodsky, Joe Cornell and Joe Clark.
1992: Boston Celtics Coach Chris Ford (Holy Spirit) was named NBA “Coach of the Month.” He led the Celts to the division championship, despite losing Larry Byrd to injury. Chris was a teammate of North School teacher Larry Di Giovanni during the Golden era of Holy Spirit basketball in the late '60s
2014: Shea Scannell (daughter of Brigantine reading teacher Joann) led Mainland to a 31-15 win over Chris Ford’s Atlantic City girls basketball team
2014: Max Preps' Dynasty Rankings covering the past 11 years places St. Joe of Hammonton No.22 in the United States. The Wildcats have a 103-16 record during that time. However, St. Joe leads all the ranked small schools in the nation with 9 state championships in 11 years.
1984: Tom Donahue helped his team win the Spring League of the Resorts international Squash Club. Dr. Emerson Tracy received the Jim Toomey Award for Sportsmanship and Dan Dailey was selected as the recipient of the Russell Holst Award as the league’s most improved player.
1985: Sam Douglas was inducted into the New Jersey ASA Softball Umpire’s Hall of Fame. Sam will long be remembered by local softball players for his skill and no-nonsense officiating. His brother Ed was an outstanding football official.
1998: Jen Daniels, an eighth grade student at Brigantine North School, was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” for leading her eighth grade team to a 37-0 record. Jen can be seen nightly on Comcast Sports where she is a commentator.
2008: Ed Stoltzfus and Ralph Busco were selected to coach the Holy Spirit soccer team. The new coaches had built an outstanding feeder program in Brigantine. They replaced another local, Tom Trockenbrod
