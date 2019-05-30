Spirit boys and girls finish second at Nationals

Holy Spirit boys lightweights consisting Will Hoffmann and Gattinni Patel finished second to Augustine Classical of Mechanicaville, New York, at the Nationals. The Holy Spirit girls varsity four with Haley Brahmate, Claira Fucetola, Mollie Knoff, Kayla Driscoll and Megan Shober also distinguished Holy Spirit, finishing second.
Paige Sofied, Holy Spirit, is one of 10 athletes nominated for the Old Grad Award. Paige sparkled in basketball and track for the Lady Spartans. The prestigious Grad Award dates back over 75 years
Holy Spirit beat Wildwood Catholic in golf 191-215. Jim Dalzel 44, Nick Stroby 45, Kevin Curau 48 Joe Pontari 54, Alex DeJean 58, and Nate Vikteris 63 led the 14-3 Spartans
Turning back the pages to ...
1946-2000: The Washington Post called Eddie Feigner the greatest pitcher who ever lived. Certainly his statistics back this statement. Feigner threw the ball underhanded at a top speed of 104 mph from 46 feet. He won 9,743 games, striking out 141,517 batters. He pitched 930 no hitters and 238 perfect games. Feigner was paid $100,000 a month. The great Willie Mays’s salary was $80,000 a year in 1960, the same year.
Feigner was so good that he had only three other players on his team a catcher, a shortstop and a first baseman. They seldom lost. In a charity game, the King struck out six Major Leaguers — Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Brooks Robinson, Roberto Clement, Maury Wills and Harmon Killebrew — in a row.
1955: Future Rams Coach Mike Burns was named the Spartan of the Year. Mike stood out on the football team. He later coached at Spirit.
1967: Coach Walt Bew’s Brigantine Stars beat undefeated Tony’s of Egg Harbor 92-78, ending a 28-game win streak of the visitors. Captain Jim Mogan led all scorers with 29 points, Joe Magosin 19, and Bob Simon 10.
1968: Holy Spirit’s Chris Ford was named to the High School All-American first team.
1992: The Atlantic City High School crew team included locals Sean Daley, Arnaud Voermans, Mike Hiltner and Robbie Koch. Spirit rowers were Brian McFadden, Bruce Hunt and Brendan Kelly.
1991: The Scrapbook “Athletes of the Year” were John Brunetti Datallo and Wendy Trockenbrod. John scintillated at Holy Spirit in football and wrestling. John set a school record for rushing with 1,100 yards while leading the Spartans to the Conference Championship with a 10-1 record. In wrestling, John is one of the top mat men in the Cape Atlantic League.
2013: Ryan Solari continued his torrid hitting by smashing a home run, a double and a single to lead the Spartans to an 8-4 win over Absegami. Joe DiBuonaventura was 2-4.
Bucky Amend doubled and was involved in all the Absegami runs. Amend is the son of Bill and Diane Amend and played with Solari and DiBuonaventura in Brigantine.
Locals spark Viking victories: Jon Brocoleri pitched Atlantic City High School to a 6-1 win over Hammonton. In the next game, Giancarlo Martinez walked with the bases loaded to drive in Marty Kramer to give Atlantic City an important 4-3 win over Lenape. Dean D’Allesandro had executed the squeeze play to perfection, plating Robbie Glanville to tie the score. Atlantic City improved to 9-7.
Cassidy Shea pitched and hit Atlantic City to a 10-8 triumph over Absegami in softball. Cassidy was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.