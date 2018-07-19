There was a deep-rooted feeling of appreciation last Saturday for all of the individuals who worked to form the Farmers Market 5 years ago, and for those who have joined in volunteering during the growth of the market, which has occurred in the number of legacy farmers, vendors, committee members, set-up and close-down volunteers.
Ken Schaffer, WIBG radio personality and vice president of the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, presided as the master of ceremonies for the Farmers Market Celebration. He described the market as “a grass roots effort that has now become a Saturday morning tradition and a great activity for locals and visitors alike.”
Lisa McClay gathered all former and current volunteers to the spotlight. She mentioned each volunteer by name and thanked each one for their contribution that has made the market what it is today. Sponsors were praised and thanked, as well as farmers and vendors who provide amazing produce, seafood, meat, pasta, prepared foods and products.
Mayor Philip Guenther praised the market, saying it is led by “leaders of sustainability” who have made the market such that it has “exceeded expectations.”
“The market is not only a great way to access fresh locally harvested foods, but also a meeting place for the community to come together,” Guenther said.
Council members present, who also were quite vocal in thanking all volunteers, were Karen Bew, Rick DeLucry, Dennis Haney, Vince Sera and Andy Simpson. Freeholder Rich Dase also attended.
Brandon Tomasello with Mike Nigro and his Little Big Band wowed the crowd belting out Sinatra and other classic tunes.
Janet and Rich Lieberman sponsored the band and the cake, made by Kizbee’s Kitchen, for all who wished to partake.
Dave Roantree was thanked for his 4 years of leadership, as the manager of the market. Through his creativity, and his teamwork with the Farmers Market Committee, the market has grown, the number of volunteers has grown, new equipment has been purchased and vendors, farmers, the Farmers Market Committee and community have a huge sense of fulfillment. Thank you Dave.
Thank you, also, to Fran Paullin and Chrissy Lauletta, operations/administrative coordinators, and the entire Farmers Market Committee.
Many thanks to John Doring, for his assistance in the formation and continued operation of the market.
The Green Team continues to collect clean plastic bags and film (no contaminants), and the poundage continues to grow.
The Rain Barrel Workshop will be on July 21. Compost Bins are available for $58.
For Leon Wescoat, at Art in The Park, painting is his passion. He uses oils on canvas to paint local scenes and those across the United States, that beautifully express his love of nature.
The Around the World Fitness Circuit had children playing soccer, golf, whiffle ball and using stepping stones and hula hoops burning up lots of energy.
At the Chamber of Commerce tent, Rosie Handle, accompanied by friend Jackie Harper and Rosie’s mom, Maria Sacco Handle, were selling LuLaRoe. They had a fun Wheel of Fortune for all to spin in order to possibly win free leggings or discounts on colorful clothing.
At the Spotlight on Community, Mary Simpson and Jesse Estlow, from the Brigantine Historical Museum, brought attention to Brigantine’s past through stickers and pirate hats so that children could dress as pirates.
Island Items, the Spotlight on Business, featured an eclectic assortment of wares and unique pieces.
To celebrate the middle of July, last week’s Trivia Contest theme was Christmas in July. A total of 131 visitors gave it a try, with 8 contestants having all 10 answers correct. The winner was Alexis Needles.
The Question of the Day was "If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?" Folks answered cities and places all around the world, but the coolest answer was from a 5-year-old who said, “Lego Land.”
Much appreciation to the ABC Channel 6 TV crew who filmed the festivities at the market. The Brigantine Farmers Market will be featured in the “FYI Philly” show about South Jersey Farmers Markets, expected to air on July 28.
The theme on July 21 will be Bees and Butterflies.
Chef Lori Mayer from Clam Daddy’s will present in the Chef’s Tent.
The Special Event/Contest Tent will have a scavenger hunt.
Photographer Jane Ann Hart will exhibit her work at Art in The Park.
Skins 42 will entertain with its perfect mixture of old rock mixed with new sounds. It will get the crowd going.
There will be a Bee Talk and Bees and Butterflies Craft for the children.
The Shore Purls and the Brigantine Bible Church will share the Spotlight on Community with Brigantine Beach Real Estate, the Spotlight on Business.
Remain in touch with the Farmers Market at facebook.com/BrigantineFarmersMarket.