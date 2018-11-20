Holy Spirit will host Atlantic City High School 10 a.m. Thanksgiving. The Spartans will travel to Met Life stadium for a 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, game against St. Joe for the Non-Public II championship.
This past week I received an unexpected gift book from John Murray titled, "Tom Gola, Mr. All-Around."
Reading the stories of Tom Gola brought back many memories of 1954-55 when as a member of La Salle’s freshman team I saw the exploits of Tom Gola daily in practice as well many of his games. Incredibly, many of Gola’s NCAA and school records stand today after 63 years. Additionally, the book reveals extraordinary information that very few people know about this great man. Below are just a few of the highlights.
Tom Gola, at 6 feet, 6 inches, still holds the record for the most rebounds in NCAA history. Gola averaged 19 rebounds a game. He also holds the record for combined points and rebounds in the annuls of the NCAA. Tom was the NCAA player of the Year and a 5 time NBA All-Star with the Philadelphia Warriors.
I didn’t know that Tom Gola was recruited by the Phillies and also tried out for the Philadelphia Eagles when he was playing professional basketball because he wanted to stay in Philly after the Warriors left for the West Coast.
The book, by David Gryzbbowski, is great reading about one of the greatest athletes in NCAA and NBA history.
Oklahoma’s Ben Powers competes for Nation’s Top lineman
The Powers family is remembered for producing great rowing champions in Brigantine and a national rebounding school title holder. However, more important than athletic accomplishments, the family continues to promote charitable causes in Brigantine through the Community Prayers breakfast.
This past week we learned through Andy Solari that Mike Powers’ grandson Ben is up for an award as the best offensive lineman in the country.
Turning back the pages to ...
Phil Anastasia of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently wrote a column about his list of the most unforgettable football title games in the last 34 years. I have included the three local games that he commented on since they included local players and provide fond memories.
1999: Atlantic City 31, Eastern 29 in South Jersey 4. This game at Rutgers was one for the books, with Adam Taliaferro leading the Camden County Vikings and the late, great Jamar Reynolds leading the Atlantic County Vikings.
Atlantic City drove the length of the field in the final two minutes behind quarterback Doug Hiltner and won the game when Mike Lockwood, a converted soccer player who had kicked one field goal all season, made a 31-yarder with 0:08 on the clock.
2010: Holy Spirit was the last South Jersey team to defeat a North Jersey power for the state championship. Joe Sarnese led Spirit to a 14-13 win over St. Joe of Montvale for the state Non-Public III title. This Holy Spirit team featured future NFL quarterback Joe Callahan as well as Tim Goodwin, Steve Hartley and running backs Donta Pollock (Brigantine) and Nigel Jones.
2011: Holy Spirit 51, Camden Catholic 7 in Non-Public II. Charlie Roman's team at The College of New Jersey unfurled maybe the most dominant championship game performance by an offensive line/running game. Pollock and Jones ran for a combined 454 yards and seven touchdowns as Holy Spirit overwhelmed Camden Catholic, 51-7, in the Non-Public II state title game at The College of New Jersey. Camden went into the game unbeaten and the favorite.