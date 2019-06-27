The obituary of a handsome Army officer that appeared in the Press this week struck my emotions. The picture was that a recently acquired dear friend Dr. Ed Wilson who died of cancer. During the battle with cancer Ed and I had become very close.
Dr. Wilson was a unique individual who attended Hahnemann Hospital. He served in Viet Nam earning the Viet Nam service medal. Following Nam Ed headed the Radiology Department of Memorial Hospital in Medford where he served for 42 years,
Despite earning distinguished honors as an adult physician, Ed’s obit focused the typical youth activities growing up in Atlantic City. These were the fun days of Atlantic City.
Ed was an exceptional baseball and football player in the Kiwanis baseball leagues for Chelsea Heights, championship football where Ed emerged as the Most Valuable Player. Besides sports Ed also swam and crabbied off the Albany Ave. Bridge. He also led Atlantic City high basketball scorers during his high school career at Friends School.
I met Ed 70 years ago while playing baseball in the Kiwanis Baseball League. We seldom spoke. However during the four years our friendship grew. We exchanged emails and clippings from the Press of Atlantic City. During this time I do recall reading about Ed in high school as he won the scoring championship in basketball. A period of almost 70 years passed since I spoke to him again.
Our friendship was reunited at a meeting of former athletes and friends who now meet monthly in Atlantic City. Ed and I continued to shared stories and clippings from the Press (Friends School and Spirit) detailing our youth and high school rivalry.
However, despite all the honors as an adult, most of the our talks focused on our childhood growing up in Chelsea Heights and Montpelier Ave. and playing childhood sports in Atlantic City, His interests were typical of what kids did in Atlantic City in the 50s
In his final years Dr. Wilson enjoyed his monthly meetings with Hugh Gallagher, Tony Mahoney, Paul Marrandino, Ken Mott, Skip Trockenbrod, and Bill Singley where the beautiful past history of the “Playground of the World” was relived.
My prayers are with Ed and his family. I will forever remember our last years together after a 70 years absence
Coach Larry Di Giovanni retires
North school teacher and former girls basketball coach Larry DiGiovanni retired last week after almost 30 years of teaching and coaching at the Brigantine North School. Larry set the North School record accumulating almost 40 wins in one season. Larry went on to coach at Holy Spirit High where he also set a record for the winningest teams at Spirit. He will be missed not only for his coaching skills, but more so for his ability to build character.
Local All Stars
Haley Bramante, Claiira Fucetola, Mollie Knoff and Kayla Driscoll (Holy Spirit) were selected first team Crew All -Stars
James Dalzell 44, Nick Stroby 45, Kevin Curau 48, Joe Pontary 54, ALEX JEANis 58, and Nate Vikteras 63 led Holy Spirit to a 191-215 win over Wildwood Catholic in golf.