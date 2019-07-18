Brigantine nipped Atlantic City to win the Bll Kuhn Invitational. The town defeated seven other beach patrols to win the Bill Kuhn Invitational for the 7th time the last eight years. The local swimmers guards included Luke Emig, Michael Brooks and Andy Thomas, with Brendan Finnegan and paddlers Will Hoffman and Sven Peltonen.
Girls basketball is very popular in the Margate area during the summer. On Tuesday evening, 16 youth teams compete at Gerome Avenue.
On the other hand, formal youth basketball in Brigantine, due to many factors, is almost nonexistent, except for the school teams. The girls who want to play travel to Margate. However, this has not always been the case.
In 1980, art teacher Ruth Ann Meyer started the first female basketball team at the North School. The team went from beginning learners to good, solid players. They developed so rapidly that they won both the Linwood and Northfield tournament and completed a 17-0 season.
The team members included Sally Lange, Wendy Shipley, Heather Rubble, Coach Bill Schopy, Lisa Voeormans, Karen Thomasello, Kim Mogan, Bridget McDermott, Luanne Marrandino, Kim Jen McManus, Luanne Hahn Hahn, Jill Primavera and Junie Kiewicz.
Turning back the pages to…
1935: Gene Hudgins was born in Cape May Courthouse. Hudgins first made his mark in basketball, playing at Atlantic City High School. In his senior year, Hudgins became an All-State and All-American basketball player, while becoming an honor student in the process. After graduating from Morgan State in 1956, Hudgins signed with the Washington Generals, becoming the first black player for the previously all white team. Gene went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters for six seasons, playing alongside such Globetrotter greats at Wilt Chamberlain, Meadowlark Lemon, Herbert "Geese" Ausbie and baseball great "Bullet."
1974: Coach Stan Bergman’s Holy Spirit crew team won the World Schoolboy Rowing Championship in Henley England. The crew consisted of Leo Egnor, Ken Monar, Tom Reed, Mark Fickler, Mark Brestle (North School teacher), Mike Peacock, John O’Connor, Geoff Papres and Jim Thompson.
1975: The starting defense for Holy Spirit’s football team included locals Mike Kileen, Mark Spencer, Mike Morgan, Joe Sooy, and Joe Bibik.
1968-69: Fred Dalzell quarterbacked Holy Spirit to two consecutive State Championships. Dalzell then starred at Princeton, where he was on his way to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
1997: The Brigantine North School girls (35-0) defeated Galloway to win the Brigantine Invitational. Jen Daniels was named Most Valuable Player and Kristen Morgan was named the Defensive Player of the tournament.
2013: The Lady Vikings with local seniors Abbey Pierson (Drexel), Lara Storr (Northeastern), Maddy and Abbey Gragg (Marist) and Lauren Stinson (undecided) captured first place by easily outdistancing second place Ocean City at the Lake Lenape Sprints 111. Other members of the crew were Jacy Craig, Georgie McGuckin and Danielle Naoum.
Many of the crew members have played multiple sports for the Vikings while excelling academically during the past four years. Abbey and Maddy Gragg swam for four years and played field hockey for three years. Lara Storr played field hockey and also was a member of the swim team. Lauren Stinson also played field hockey.