Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sports Scrapbook: St. Joe’s big plays lead to state football championship

In a game that was much closer than the score indicated, the St. Joseph High School football team rode the crest of seven big plays to a state championship Nov. 30.

Holy Spirit dominated the first half on offense and defense, and in time of possession, yet trailed 20-6 at the break. The Spartans twice drove to the goal line but were thwarted by a tough St. Joe defense. On the other hand, St. Joe scored on a 16-yard interception, a 56-yard run and a Jada Byers pass and run, for 88 yards.

The Spartans rallied in the third quarter to close the gap 26-22 with five minutes remaining, but fell to the long plays once again on runs by Byers (60 yards, 36 yards) and Ahmad Ross (25 yards).

For Spirit, Ryan Yost threw three touchdown passes before leaving the game in the third period with a broken collarbone. E'lijah Gray ran for 153 yards on 25 carries, and receiver Ahmad Brown caught five passes for 106 yards.

However, in the end, Byers and Ross beat the Spartans with dazzling runs to lead St. Joe to the championship.

St. Joe and Spirit seem destined to return to the championship game next season, as both squads return a large contingent of talented underclassmen. St. Joe returns Jada Byers, who as a junior, is among the all-time scoring leaders in South Jersey and the state.

However, you never know what will happen when the Holy War at the shore continues.

Turning back the pages to ...

1946: Joe Mason (Atlantic City High School) earned multiple letters in football, baseball and basketball. He was the captain of the 1946 Viking baseball team. Mason was a left-handed power hitter whose long home runs at Bader Field in Atlantic City sparked the great Atlantic City High School teams of that era.

Mason‘s outstanding athletic ability earned him a scholarship to Bucknell University. There he acquired the nick name of Joe "The Toe" for his kicking and placekicking. As of 1990, Joe held a couple of NCAA booting records and practically every Bucknell mark for extra points and field goals. His brilliant play and golden toe were keys to Bucknell’s undefeated record in 1950.

1949: The Phillies forfeited the second game of a doubleheader at Shibe Park when Phillies fans bombarded the field with glass soft drink bottles to protest a trapped line drive by Richie Ashburn. Schoolboy Rowe was given a no-decision ruling in the 1-0 forfeit of the game to the Giants. As a result, glass bottles were banned from Shibe Park. However, the next weapon of choice for Eagles fans became the snowball.

1960: Holy Spirit Coach Bill Deibert started basketball practice. Deibert was confronted with a positive but difficult situation, according to an article in the South Jersey Reporter Newspaper. He had too many good basketball players competing for varsity positions. Returning from last year’s team were Jim Mogan, Frank Finerty, Pete Contini, Robert Eger, George Sims, Neil Hudson, Jack McCarren, Phil Baratelli, Joe Pogah and Johnny Sykes.

1980: Ray (Hermann) and Jim’s (Woerner) Steak and Stuff rallied off pitcher John McManus to upset Kissane’s in the Brigantine Softball League. Consecutive singles by Randy Delano, Kenny Killeen, Paul Marrandino and Butch Reed followed by Craig Smith’s double engineered the win in the seventh inning.

2012: Jarren McBryde threw two touchdown passes to Dayshawn Reynolds in the final two minutes before the half to lead Atlantic City High School to a thrilling 13-7 win over Holy Spirit.

2013: Mike Lange stroked a 48 and Julia Kline a 49 in Atlantic City High School’s golf loss to Ocean City.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.