Sports Scrapbook: St. Joe’s big plays lead to state football championship

In a game that was much closer than the score indicated, the St. Joseph High School football team rode the crest of seven big plays to a state championship Nov. 30.
Holy Spirit dominated the first half on offense and defense, and in time of possession, yet trailed 20-6 at the break. The Spartans twice drove to the goal line but were thwarted by a tough St. Joe defense. On the other hand, St. Joe scored on a 16-yard interception, a 56-yard run and a Jada Byers pass and run, for 88 yards.
The Spartans rallied in the third quarter to close the gap 26-22 with five minutes remaining, but fell to the long plays once again on runs by Byers (60 yards, 36 yards) and Ahmad Ross (25 yards).
For Spirit, Ryan Yost threw three touchdown passes before leaving the game in the third period with a broken collarbone. E'lijah Gray ran for 153 yards on 25 carries, and receiver Ahmad Brown caught five passes for 106 yards.
However, in the end, Byers and Ross beat the Spartans with dazzling runs to lead St. Joe to the championship.
St. Joe and Spirit seem destined to return to the championship game next season, as both squads return a large contingent of talented underclassmen. St. Joe returns Jada Byers, who as a junior, is among the all-time scoring leaders in South Jersey and the state.
However, you never know what will happen when the Holy War at the shore continues.
Turning back the pages to ...
1946: Joe Mason (Atlantic City High School) earned multiple letters in football, baseball and basketball. He was the captain of the 1946 Viking baseball team. Mason was a left-handed power hitter whose long home runs at Bader Field in Atlantic City sparked the great Atlantic City High School teams of that era.
Mason‘s outstanding athletic ability earned him a scholarship to Bucknell University. There he acquired the nick name of Joe "The Toe" for his kicking and placekicking. As of 1990, Joe held a couple of NCAA booting records and practically every Bucknell mark for extra points and field goals. His brilliant play and golden toe were keys to Bucknell’s undefeated record in 1950.
1949: The Phillies forfeited the second game of a doubleheader at Shibe Park when Phillies fans bombarded the field with glass soft drink bottles to protest a trapped line drive by Richie Ashburn. Schoolboy Rowe was given a no-decision ruling in the 1-0 forfeit of the game to the Giants. As a result, glass bottles were banned from Shibe Park. However, the next weapon of choice for Eagles fans became the snowball.
1960: Holy Spirit Coach Bill Deibert started basketball practice. Deibert was confronted with a positive but difficult situation, according to an article in the South Jersey Reporter Newspaper. He had too many good basketball players competing for varsity positions. Returning from last year’s team were Jim Mogan, Frank Finerty, Pete Contini, Robert Eger, George Sims, Neil Hudson, Jack McCarren, Phil Baratelli, Joe Pogah and Johnny Sykes.
1980: Ray (Hermann) and Jim’s (Woerner) Steak and Stuff rallied off pitcher John McManus to upset Kissane’s in the Brigantine Softball League. Consecutive singles by Randy Delano, Kenny Killeen, Paul Marrandino and Butch Reed followed by Craig Smith’s double engineered the win in the seventh inning.
2012: Jarren McBryde threw two touchdown passes to Dayshawn Reynolds in the final two minutes before the half to lead Atlantic City High School to a thrilling 13-7 win over Holy Spirit.
2013: Mike Lange stroked a 48 and Julia Kline a 49 in Atlantic City High School’s golf loss to Ocean City.