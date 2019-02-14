Sports Scrapbook

1951: The enrollment of many small schools was not enough to support regular eleven-man football teams. Therefore, a number of these schools formed a league of six-man football teams. Teams included St. Joe of Hammonton, Atlantic City Friends School and Atlantic City Technical School.
An Atlantic City Press article named three Atlantic City players on the Six Man Football All-Star team. They were Bob Corkhill and Bob Seylhower of Atlantic City Tech and Ed Wilson of Friends School (all friends of mine). The league lasted only a few years and then died. Texas still has 234 six man teams.
1992: All in the BCBP family — Dan and Kyle Driscoll, Jason and Kyle Philips, Chris and Mike Rynkiewicz, Chris and Paul Savell, Eric and Todd Shreiner, Ben and Mike Sluzenski, and Bill and Guy Wineland.
2013: Ryan Solari leads Holy Spirit hitters with a .400 average and 20 RBIs in 11 games.
2014: Pee Wee fullback Masey Klemm and Jayvee running back Jack Klemm proudly wore No. 46 on their Jerseys in Angelo’s Coia’s memory. Angelo was a former NFL great and coach of the Brigantine Rams. Angelo and his wife, Connie, frequently watched football games on TV with the Klemms and had an affection for the kids. The affection was mutual!
2016: North Jersey power Bergan Catholic ended St. Augustine’s unbeaten season and championship hopes with a 57-33 win. Congratulations to local Harrison Klaiss on an outstanding season. The 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore played tight end for the Hermits. Harrison has a bright future for the Prep.
2017: Locals Jack Crooks, Ryan Duchat and Luke McGovern were key players for Atlantic City High School’s stellar soccer team that won its first two playoff games, including a 2-1 upset of Jackson, the No. 1 seed. Jack Crooks’ goal proved to be the margin of victory for the 17-3-1 Vikings.
2017: Ron Jordan is the No. 1 area basketball fan. Ron was written about by Michael McGarry at The Press of Atlantic City in an article about Gene Allen’s 300th win. “Jordan is probably one of the few people alive to have seen Mike Sweeney (1931-1955 record 307-163), Bill Swain (1955-1977 record 352-143), and Gene Allen (2003-2017 record 300-92) coach.” (This writer also saw the three coaches.) Ron is a long time member of the Battle by the Bay Committee that sponsors this yearly event.
2018: Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City High School in overtime to win the Cape/Atlantic title in a thriller. Atlantic City dominated most of the game and was leading 47-41 with 3 minutes left. Catholic then went on an incredible 13-0 run to go up by 7 with 18 seconds left. Game over! No!
The Vikings scored eight points in 18 seconds to tie the game. That’s almost a point every 2 seconds! The game went into overtime and Wildwood won on clutch foul shooting 63-57. You had to be there to believe what your eyes had witnessed.
2018: Headlines in a feature story on the front page of the Press on Jan. 1, 2018, read, “A.C. philanthropist, noted athlete Dorrington, 87, dies.” The article by Maxwell Reil had a picture of Art in 2012 with the background of the Atlantic City Ice rink at Boardwalk Hall dedicated to Dorrington. Art was well known in Atlantic City for his many contributions to athletics and the youth of the community.
Many athletes who played softball in Brigantine and Atlantic City in the 70s and 80s may recall Art Dorrington as a soft spoken, well respected umpire who loved the game.
My personal recognition of Art dates back to 1950 as a youth watching Dorrington excel as a leader of the Atlantic City Sea Gulls Hockey team of the Eastern League. I recall his speed and goal scoring ability. Art was the first black player in professional hockey.