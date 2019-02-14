Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Sports Scrapbook

1951: The enrollment of many small schools was not enough to support regular eleven-man football teams. Therefore, a number of these schools formed a league of six-man football teams. Teams included St. Joe of Hammonton, Atlantic City Friends School and Atlantic City Technical School.

An Atlantic City Press article named three Atlantic City players on the Six Man Football All-Star team. They were Bob Corkhill and Bob Seylhower of Atlantic City Tech and Ed Wilson of Friends School (all friends of mine). The league lasted only a few years and then died. Texas still has 234 six man teams.

1992: All in the BCBP family — Dan and Kyle Driscoll, Jason and Kyle Philips, Chris and Mike Rynkiewicz, Chris and Paul Savell, Eric and Todd Shreiner, Ben and Mike Sluzenski, and Bill and Guy Wineland.

2013: Ryan Solari leads Holy Spirit hitters with a .400 average and 20 RBIs in 11 games.

2014: Pee Wee fullback Masey Klemm and Jayvee running back Jack Klemm proudly wore No. 46 on their Jerseys in Angelo’s Coia’s memory. Angelo was a former NFL great and coach of the Brigantine Rams. Angelo and his wife, Connie, frequently watched football games on TV with the Klemms and had an affection for the kids. The affection was mutual!

2016: North Jersey power Bergan Catholic ended St. Augustine’s unbeaten season and championship hopes with a 57-33 win. Congratulations to local Harrison Klaiss on an outstanding season. The 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore played tight end for the Hermits. Harrison has a bright future for the Prep.

2017: Locals Jack Crooks, Ryan Duchat and Luke McGovern were key players for Atlantic City High School’s stellar soccer team that won its first two playoff games, including a 2-1 upset of Jackson, the No. 1 seed. Jack Crooks’ goal proved to be the margin of victory for the 17-3-1 Vikings.

2017: Ron Jordan is the No. 1 area basketball fan. Ron was written about by Michael McGarry at The Press of Atlantic City in an article about Gene Allen’s 300th win. “Jordan is probably one of the few people alive to have seen Mike Sweeney (1931-1955 record 307-163), Bill Swain (1955-1977 record 352-143), and Gene Allen (2003-2017 record 300-92) coach.” (This writer also saw the three coaches.) Ron is a long time member of the Battle by the Bay Committee that sponsors this yearly event.

2018: Wildwood Catholic edged Atlantic City High School in overtime to win the Cape/Atlantic title in a thriller. Atlantic City dominated most of the game and was leading 47-41 with 3 minutes left. Catholic then went on an incredible 13-0 run to go up by 7 with 18 seconds left. Game over! No!

The Vikings scored eight points in 18 seconds to tie the game. That’s almost a point every 2 seconds! The game went into overtime and Wildwood won on clutch foul shooting 63-57. You had to be there to believe what your eyes had witnessed.

2018: Headlines in a feature story on the front page of the Press on Jan. 1, 2018, read, “A.C. philanthropist, noted athlete Dorrington, 87, dies.” The article by Maxwell Reil had a picture of Art in 2012 with the background of the Atlantic City Ice rink at Boardwalk Hall dedicated to Dorrington. Art was well known in Atlantic City for his many contributions to athletics and the youth of the community.

Many athletes who played softball in Brigantine and Atlantic City in the 70s and 80s may recall Art Dorrington as a soft spoken, well respected umpire who loved the game.

My personal recognition of Art dates back to 1950 as a youth watching Dorrington excel as a leader of the Atlantic City Sea Gulls Hockey team of the Eastern League. I recall his speed and goal scoring ability. Art was the first black player in professional hockey.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.