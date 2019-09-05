The pages were turned back to 1992 to view local high school athletes who were making news.
All Brigantine High School Team 1992-1993
Football-HSHS: John McManus, John Datallo, Bob Boyer, Bruce Hunt, Shaun Cooke, Kyle Philips, Jeff Szeker, and Kevin Nugent
ACHS - Jamie Brown, Arnaud VoermanS - John and Henry Mc Dowell
Golf - HSHs -Guy Wineland and Andy Smail
Basketball - HSHS-Melissa Bew
Boys Crew - ACHs Sean Daley, Arnaud Voermans, Mike Hilderbrand, and Robbie Koch HSHS Brian Mc Fadde, Bruce Hunt, and Brendan Kelly.
Girls Crew - HSHS-Jen Willet, Colleen Corcoran. ACHS-Yumi Prior and Julie Sluzenski
Field Hockey - HSHS Tiffany Trockenbrod
Baseball - ACHS-Robbie Koch
Tennis - HSHS Shannon Hewitt and Jen Henry. ACHS-Barbara Groom
Scrapbook Athletes of the Year - ACHS Arnaud Voermans and John Datallo. Arnaud Voermans was a three letterman and was near the top of his class academically. John Datallo broke the all time School rushing record and was an outstanding wrestler.
Turning back the pages to…
1954: Marty Cortellesa was an outstanding first baseman In the Brigantine Little League team.
1954: Frank Baldwin was one of five athletes of the Holy Spirit Class of 54 honored in a feature article in the school paper the Spotlight. “Quiet, reserved, and a gentleman on and off the field is Frank Baldwin. Frank was one of the team leaders in scoring during the 1953 season. He will always be remembered as a team man…
In the Spartans victory over Middle Twp. the hard running back scored two touchdowns. He was voted Honorable Mention All-South Jersey Catholic.” (Baldwin’s teammates included John Schreiner, Mike Burns, Jimmy Mc Gee and this writer.)
1967: Pat Doran, Gary Graybill, Tom Kissick, Tom Dove, Nick Mc Coll, Ed Barbin, Bobby Karch, Joe Mason, Ed Fitzgerald, Jules Daniels, and Bob Cicarelli received medals from the City Recreation department for winning excellence in foul shooting.
1973: Defensive back Dan Daily was named to the Camden Courier Post South Jersey second team All-Stars.
1980: Bob Bologa (Brigantine) was assistant basketball coach to John Miller at Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia. Bob coached basketball and baseball for many years in the Philadelphia Catholic League.
1995: Mainland ended a 30 Holy Spirit football jinx beating Spirit 35-28 in overtime. However, the jinx returned the next year in spades when the Spartans trailing by 13 points with five minutes left stunned Mainland scoring 14 points in the last two minutes on a spookiest Halloween night ever.
1996: Holy Spirit linebacker Andrew Hunt was named to the Cape-Atlantic Football Division A All-Defensive team
2012: Frank Burbridge of Brigantine was honored by the National football Foundation as the “Football Official of the Year.”
2013: Summer Crilley was selected as the Press High School “Athlete of the Week.” Crilley scored five goals including a hat trick in three games to lead the Holy Spirit soccer team to three consecutive wins. Summer also paced last year’s Lady Spartan basketball team to the Cape Atlantic championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.