Shane Solari of Holy Spirit signs letter of intent with Villanova. Solari was one of the most recruited baseball players in the area. In a last minute decision, Solari declined the very hot pursuit of St. Johns to sign with Villaanova
Many of the names that appear in this column are ones I recognize often from my role as principal or from association with my grandkids and their friends. The gap between my role as principal and the kids is now three years old. I don’t want to miss our locals. I need your help. If you have athletes in the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Ocean City, or any other local high school or college, please submit their accomplishments to dmarrandino@aol.com.
Much of my writing features Holy Spirit. I attend all their games and use the material to provide my observations. My grandchild is on the football team. My family background with the school goes back 70 years when my uncles were star athletes. The procession has continued with my children and myself.
And now my grandson.
First Atlantic City High School win
Congratulations and a big sigh of relief for Atlantic City High School football coach Leo Hamlet. After a difficult season, Hamlet’s Vikings began to right the ship with a 21-13 victory over Egg Harbor Township.
Ocean City beat Cape May 35-0. The Red Raiders scored five touchdowns on their first 12 plays to open the season for the win.
Turning back the pages to ...
1930: Atlantic City and Holy Spirit played to a 7-7 tie in the world’s first indoor football game played in the new Atlantic City Convention Hall.
1967: Jack St. Clair, nicknamed “The Saint,” compiled a 104-32-1 record coaching track and field at Temple from 1967-1983. He guided Temple’s 1979 one-mile relay team to the NCAA finals
1963: Pete Elco's touchdown catch from quarterback John Essel with two minutes left gave Pleasantville a 12-12 tie against its Thanksgiving rival, Ocean City. Jerry Savell was the center for Pleasantville
1972: The champion Brigantine Rams hosted the 16th annual Sand Bowl at Atlantic City Convention Hall. Head coach Mike Burns led the East squad assisted by Norm Weiner, Bob Meyer, Jim Maguire, Bill Smith, Don Cross, Bud Korse and Rich D’Alessandro
1978: Phil and Joe Guenther combined to win the doubles championship of the Brigantine Beach Patrol. The brothers would again win in 1981 and 1984.
2007: Coach Bill Walsh with assistants Charlie Roman, Kevin Burns, Joe Kember and Dino Hall led the undefeated Holy Spirit Spartans to the state championship against the unbeaten Immaculata Spartans with future NFL star Theo Riddick (Notre Dame). The defense limited Riddick to 38 yards rushing
The Spartans with running backs William Washington and Nick Hall won 26-13 at Rutgers Stadium.
The Spartans were ranked second in the state and No. 112 in the country. The offensive line averaged close to 270 pounds.
2012: Atlantic City’s junior four with Emily Rubino and Meghan Holl were All-Star crew selections
2010: Steven Schrenk (St. Augustine) hit his first collegiate home run with two men on base to lead Villanova to a 17-5 win over Penn. The freshman varsity player had a .455 batting average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.