Hammonton upset Spirit 18-7. Holy Spirit ran into a one man wrecking crew in Jaiden Abrams, who ran for 266 yards and a touchdown to derail the Spartan train. Hammonton’s defense was also superb, intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble to stop comeback drives. The Spartans only score was on a 21 yard pass from Trevor Cohen to Elijah Steward. (It was interesting to look back to 1953 when, as a member of Holy Spirit, we played a 0-0 tie with Hammonton.)
Spirit’s schedule doesn’t get any easier with St. Augustine, St. Joe, Williamstown, Kingsway and Atlantic City.
Turning back the pages to…
1961: three future Holy Spirit Hall of Famers were varsity players at the school. Andy Solari, Pete Mora and Frank Finerty were sparkling on Holy Spirit’s football team under head Coach Stan Marczyk single wing offense. Jim Mogan was later a basketball hall of famer.
1984: Tom Donahue helped his team win the Spring League of the Resorts international Squash Club. Dr. Emerson Tracy received the Jim Toomey Award for Sportsmanship and Dan Dailey was selected as the recipient of the Russell Holst Award as the league’s most improved player.
1999: Steve Van Note had two homers in one game to lead Atlantic High to victory over Vineland. Teammate Joe Handle also contributed to the win.
1999: Mark Marsella shot a 37 and Todd Born a 39 in Holy Spirit’s 152-158 loss to Mainland.
2000: Coach Bobby Weiss and his state champion Atlantic High football team were honored at a special ceremony at Sandcastle Stadium.
1992: Jen Willett and Colleen Corcoran helped Holy Spirit girls crew capture the Philadelphia Scholastic Championship on the Schuylkill River.
1992: Defensive Coach Bill Amend’s Absegami Braves shut out Ocean City 6-0 to improve to 3-2.
1998: 20 years ago Kristen Morgan and Jen Daniels led Brigantine to a 36-24 win over Ocean City to cop the championship of the Northfield tournament and finish a 37-2 season. The girls and their Coach Larry DiGiovanni then went together to Holy Spirit and helped the Spartans achieve their best record in the history of the school.
2004: Chris Ford took over as the Interim Head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.
2005: Megan Doran was named the “Tennis Player of the Year” by both the Courier Post of Camden and the Press of Atlantic City. The Holy Spirit senior finished the season with a 31-1 record and boosted her career totals to 82-10.
2006: Jennifer Caratola (The College of New Jersey) was named to the 2006-07 NJAC first team All-Conference 4x400 Relay team.
2007: Coach Bill Walsh with assistants Charlie Roman, Kevin Burns, Joe Kember, and Dino Hall led the undefeated Holy Spirit Spartans to the state championship against the unbeaten Immaculata Spartans with future NFL star Theo Riddick (Notre Dame). The Spartans with running backs William Washington and Nick Hall won 26-13 at Rutgers Stadium. The defense limited Riddick to 38 yards rushing.
The Spartans were ranked 2nd in the state and #112 in the country. Bill Walsh is the greatest coach in Holy Spirit history as evidenced by the championship and national rating and the praise of his former players.
2016: Veronica Mackey, who also played for the Viking basketball team, scored two goals in the Vikings lacrosse loss to Millville 21-13.
2016: Anthony Lawler (38) and Kevin Curau (48) helped Spirit’s golf team beat Bridgeton.
