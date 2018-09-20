Elijah Gray scored three touchdowns and Ahmad Brown another to spark Holy Spirit to a 28-0 halftime lead over a rebuilding Camden Catholic team. Coach A. J. Russo mercifully pulled many of the starters in the second half.
Local soph Devon Lee scored his first touchdown of the year on a long run from scrimmage in Holy Spirit’s 36-0 win over Camden Catholic. Devon’s former Brigantine Ram teammate safety Jack Klemm and QB Trevor Cohen saw their first varsity action in the fourth quarter and acquitted themselves well in their debuts.
Other former Rams on the team include veterans Owen Gresham, Patrick Baross, Nick Stroby, J.J. Sharp and freshmen Brendan Saint Clair, Nick Visco, and Dillon Knoff. Please let us know if we missed any players since we do not have complete information.
The Spartans play Hammonton in their home opener 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Ed Byrnes stadium. Spirit (2-1) is ranked 25th in New Jersey by Max Preps based on record and strength of schedule.
St. Joe of Hammonton’s back Jada Byers leads the state in scoring with 13 touchdowns in three games. The Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in the state, ran away from a good No. 14 St. Augustine team 30-8.
Scrapbook Scribblings
Former Philadelphia Eagle Kevin Reilly from the 1970s will be the motivational speaker at the Brigantine Community Prayer Breakfast 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at St. Thomas Church Hall. The event is already close to a sellout. Call Ken at 609-992-5261 or Paul at 609-432-6427 for tickets.
Morgan Grimmie, Marlea Shannon and Emily Gresham chalked up victories for the Holy Spirit tennis team (4-1) in a 5-0 whitewashing of Buena. Spirit’s only loss was a 3-2 defeat by Ocean City.
Patrick Feehan will anchor the Atlantic City High School cross country team that hopes to improve on last year’s 3-6 record.
Jim Pontari and Ryan Spina are newcomers on Holy Spirit that posted a 3-4 record last year.
Turning back the pages to …
1926: Bob Ockenlander was named the first chief of the Brigantine Beach Patrol in the sleepy town of 200 residents.
1947: The population doubled to 407 residents. The school had three teachers. The favorite sport was swatting greenheads. The Greenhead namesake rowing races (the largest in the state) are currently held at the Brigantine Elementary School. Now you know the rest of the story!
1960: Stan Bergman (Atlantic City High School) was selected by the Camden Courier Post to be its first South Jersey All-Star Football team. Stan began his teaching career at the Brigantine North School. He later coached football and rowing at Holy Spirit, where he led the Spartans to the World Championship in Henley, England.
1993: Steve Kabala replaced Dave Peters as the czar of the Brigantine Golf League. Mike Lange was named a commissioner
2010: Donta Pollock and Zack Fabel led Spirit to a 34-0 win over Ocean City. Donta scored two touchdowns in Spirit’s seventh consecutive victory. Zack snared a pass from Joe Callahan (Eagles) for another score to put Spirit up 20-0 at the half. The Spartans would go on to an undefeated season and the state championship beating St. Joe of Montvale 14-13.