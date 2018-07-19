Brett Kennedy-Brigantine’s First Major Leaguer?
Brigantine’s Brett Kennedy (Atlantic High) is off to a sensational start for the start for the El Paso Chihuahuas, going 7-0 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts for the San Diego triple A affiliate. He has given up 19 earned runs in 66 innings while striking out 61. As a result, he was selected to play in the Triple A All-Star game in Columbus, Ohio. Based on his success, Brigantine could be close to having its first major leaguer in the not too distant future.
The Powers family has had Brigantine sand in their shoes for 50+ years.
Mike Powers is a legendary Brigantine Lifeguard who won the singles rowing championships in 1963, 64, and 65. He also won doubles championships with Jim King, Andy Solari, and Bill Hiltner. Brother Steve was also a prominent rower dethroning his brother for the singles crown in 1966 and winning the doubles with Andy Solari, a lifelong close friend of the Powers bothers. The Powers brothers sparkled in basketball at Holy Spirit at later in college.
Solari reported that Mike Powers’ grandson Ben is one of the top preseason All-American football players in the country. The guard from Oklahoma is projected as the number two guard in the 2019 NFL draft. Ben had to stay in Oklahoma last week while his family that reside in Wichita were vacationing in Brigantine.
Another brother Paul also has Brigantine sand in his shoes. Paul vacations in Brigantine from his Pennsylvania home. He and “His Men of Honor” were instrumental in raising money to build the first well in Father Al’s Ugandan province. Each year they help coordinate the Brigantine Community Prayer Breakfast that features world renowned speakers of faith.
Turning back the pages to…
1957-59 - Mike Lange won the BCBP swim for three consecutive years.
1981 - A tripleheader softball evening sponsored by the Beachcomber featured the following All- Stars: Joe Dempsey, John Mc Manus; Steve Hurtt, Tony Santa Maria, Tom Burns; Karen Bew, Lisa and Martha D’Allesandro, Kathy Frankel, and Harry Tracy.
1998 - Tricia Ferri and Kim Burns chalked up victories for Holy Spirit’s tennis team in a 5-0 win over EHT. Spirit heads into the playoffs against Sterling with an 11-1 record.
2000 - Former Atlantic High offensive lineman Kevin Turner of Robert Morris College was rated by Street and Smith as the top Newcomber in the Northeast Conference. Former Jet and current Morris head coach Joe Walton recruited Turner to help lead Morris to its third consecutive championship.
2007 - Eddie Feigner of the King and his court retired at age 65 as the best pitcher in the world. He pitched a softball at 104 mph from 40 feet. He struck out Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Brooks Robinson, Maury Wills, and Harmon Killebrew in succession in an exhibition game. (See videos on you tube)
Locally Cal Miller of Absecon, who pitched against Feigner, also threw at about 100 mph from 40 feet. He was almost impossible to hit and even harder to catch as I can attest to after attempting to do both.
2009 - A number of locals were honored at the National Football Hall of Fame Dinner. Jules Daniels was selected as the football Official of the Year. Lou Wagenheim was given an honor for his distinguished career dedicated to youth football. Eric Herndon and Brent Caprio received Outstanding Student/Athlete awards.
2014 - St. Joe of Hammonton as ranked #22 in the nation among the small high school dynasties for an 11 year span with a record of 103-16. Coach Paul Sacco is a proponent of weight training for his players. In 1966 he set a world record for his age with a 600 pound squat, a 379 Bench, and a 505 Dead Lift.