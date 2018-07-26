From the Mailbag:
Emmet Turner gave me the following note that he had received the from the Executive Director of the Eastern Collegiate Football Official’s Associatiom.
“I read the story in your paper this past week and I was very impressed with the one about Angelo Coia, whom I knew well. In fact, I was the one who put him in the Pa. Sports Hall of Fame (City All Stars Chapter) in 1992.”
Milt Halstead
(The late Angelo Coia statrred at Northeast High school in Philadelphia and was a speedster on the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. He was a scout for Oakland, and coached the Rams in Brigantine, where is wife Connie still resides. Angelo is so fondly remembered for giving so much of himself to the youth in Brigantine. He was a dear friend of the family and a legendary role model.
Turning back the pages to …
1986 - Tony Stefanski was named Lifeguard of the Year and Jim Masino Rookie of the Year.
1968 - Board of Education President Wally Holst dedicated the new North School gym to board member John J. Rosenbaum. The gym was the finest facility in Atlantic County. A couple of years later the roof blew off the school over the gym. The floor water damage was corrected and the John J. Rosenbaum gym is still one of the finest in the area.
March 8, 1974 - Coach Jim Mogan Sacred Heart boys beat St. Rose of Belmar in the South Jersey quarterfinals. A Mogan Lions had previously beaten powerful A St. Anthony of Jersey City for the state championship.
1993 - Mandy “the Magician” Wineland beat all competitors to win the Knights of Columbus foul shooting contest for 10 years and above.
1999 - Blake Morgan scored 23 points and Wayne Nelson 20 leading Holy Spirit to a 73-52 opening night win over Ocean City. Morgan, a senior from Brigantine, who hit an amazing 52% from three point range last year, was 5-7 from distance and 4-4 from the line. Jim Crilley controlled the boards for Spirit.
2010 - Teammates Sean O’Neil, E.J. Stoltzfus and Sean Peterson were Honorable Mentions for the Press All- Star Soccer team..
2014 - Allyson Donahue (Holy Spirit) with partner Emily Shalka won the C division helping Boston College finish in fourth place in the Hewitt Trophy Sailing Regatta at Dartmouth. Ally is following in the footprints of her father Tom Donahue who also was a world class sailor.
2014 - Former Brigantine native Tom Mogan (Holy Spirit) will assume the prestigious position as Dean of Students at Boston College. Tom will leave his post at Villanova University in January to oversee the student body at Boston College. (Tom’s son’s is a highly recruited high school 6’7” basketball standout who played at AC Hall during the recent tournament. The Jim Mogan family participated in Brian’s Walk then left to attend the game.)
2014 - North’s School’s all- time leading basketball scorer in 1999 with 1389 points Jen Daniels made her debut as a sports anaylist on Comcast Sports.
2015 - A.J Russo was selected to replace Coach John Iannucci as the 15th coach in the proud Holy Spirit history dating back to 1925. Coach Iannucci resigned for health reasons after leading Holy Spirit to three consecutive state finals including a state championship in 2012 beating Immaculata 30-6 for the title.
2015 - The Brigantine Elementary School hosted one of the largest gatherings of high school rowers in the country for the annual Greenhead Sprints on Saturday. Local winners included Holy Spirit’s Samantha Stoll, Kylee Magee, Kalli Reganato, Maddie Oleksiak, Abby Koch, and Atlantic High’s Lara Storr. Ironically, the girls were defending their home turf advantage since all took their gym classes in the Brigantine Elementary School gym a few short years back.