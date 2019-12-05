When our area grabs the attention of the national media, it is sometimes hard to see or even identify bright spots. There have been a number of very bad, troubling and negative news stories over the past weeks and past months. It is not necessary to list them. As an educated reader and someone paying attention, you know what stories are being covered by the multi-state and national media.
I appreciate the optimism of the true believers. Many people I meet and talk to genuinely feel our region will, as we always seem to do, rebound once again from the negative media.
During the past few years, at different times and for different reasons, I have found myself being excited and enthusiastic about our region’s future. At other times I felt uncertain of where the challenges and negative news will lead us.
Despite the fact that no one truly knows what the future holds, one thing is certain: The amount of attention our region is getting is not a good thing, specifically because most of the attention is not positive. However the potential bright future of our region may benefit directly from the current amount of coverage and conversations.
The spotlights that used to shine so brightly skyward during the heydays of Atlantic City's and our region's decades of popularity are now shining from multiple directions on our region from a distance. This is not always a negative. There are a number of positives that come from gaining the attention of large groups of people as well as those in positions to continue to assist or help our region.
When I have the opportunity to speak to other people involved in other towns and cities around the state and country, they always ask how we are doing. They have an idea about our current situations both bad and good. They also are watching with great interest what is going on and what everyone is doing to help position Atlantic City and our region for a better and brighter future. Sometimes the conversations make me wonder if the people I am speaking to secretly wish they were getting the same level of attention Atlantic City is getting and the activity and efforts that are occurring in our region.
The efforts put forth by business people here on the ground to make our region a better place to live, work and play, along with initiatives being presented by city, county, state and federal officials are getting a good amount of attention. The media and public spotlights are shining on these activities and are getting people talking, thinking and taking action.
Each one of these groups mentioned are working both individually and, as recently reported, in teams to present ideas and potential solutions to the current state of our local economy. I would encourage everyone involved to continue to work towards achievable goals and take action on some of the proposed ideas that everyone can agree on. The positive acts will continue to draw more attention to those efforts.
The spotlights are burning hot and they are hyper-focused on actions that those working toward a brighter future believe will make a real difference.
There are number of things spotlights can do and have been used to do. Here are just a few “light” thoughts on how we can think of spotlights representing a brighter future for Atlantic City and our region:
• Spotlights grab the attention of people.
• Spotlights shed light on problems, but also get people thinking about solving those problems.
• Spotlights can help you search and find what you are looking for.
• Spotlights can light up large and available properties and buildings.
• Spotlights bring people to an area or a destination.
• Spotlights can shine through the darkness.
• Spotlights can make the water glisten and the sand shine at night.
• Spotlights can play a big part in advertising and marketing, especially signs and billboards.
• Spotlights can represent the premiere of something new and exciting.
No one can really be sure how long all of the “spotlights” will shine in our direction. However, the activity seen by those directing the lights and attention to our region should go a long way in helping Atlantic City and our region move toward a brighter future.
