NORTHFIELD — The scent of chicken grilling was in the breeze Sunday in Northfield. It was the annual chicken dinner at St. Gianna Beretta Mola Church and by the size of the crowd, chicken was the dinner of choice in Northfield.
The veteran grill crew at St. Gianna put in a long, hot day as they began at 8 a.m. to get the charcoal going and to the right temperature. They grilled plump half chickens to the perfect temperature out behind the church hall and then delivered them to the volunteers inside who were filling plates with some of South Jersey’s tastiest foods like fresh picked corn on the cob, cucumber and tomato salad, homemade potato salad, rolls and homemade desserts.
According to Nancy Norton, St. Gianna event planner, they ordered 1,100 chickens and 1,400 ears of corn to feed the flock who support the annual summer fundraiser. The crowd was not disappointed as the church hall was filled with friends and families enjoying a delicious dinner, served piping hot while a DJ played favorite tunes and some made an afternoon of it with a few taking a spin around the dance floor.
Each summer a small army of volunteers help to make the St. Gianna Chicken Barbecue a successful fundraiser and a community building event. Reverend Anthony Manuppella was one of the many volunteers loading dinner plates and later walking around to thank all the patrons supporting the dinner.