BRIGANTINE — St. Thomas’ priests and staff extend best wishes for a joyful Christmas and a peace filled New Year to everyone in Brigantine. 

Masses at the church will be held on the following schedule:

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24:

• 4 p.m. Children’s Mass

• 6 p.m. Mass

• 10 p.m. Mass

Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25:

• 9:30 a.m. Mass

New Year’s Scheduled Masses:

• Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, New Year’s Day, 8:30 a.m.

