Our annual chicken barbecue was the hottest ever and many folks chose to take their chicken dinners home, though many opted to eat theirs in air-conditioned St. Philip Hall. Thanks to Rode’s catering for those wonderful chicken platters and thanks to Mike Brindisi, Jane Staunton and Kathe Murray who organized the entire effort. All the foods were delicious and graciously prepared and served by the many volunteers whom we wish to thank here. Our thanks to each and every one who pitched in to set up, cook, bake desserts, sell tickets and chances, oversee the kids' activities and games, and, last but not least, clean-up. Our special thanks to all the local merchants and individuals whose generous contributions made the silent auction a tremendous success. To view pictures of the festivities go to www.dssjphotos.com.
