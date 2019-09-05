The Women's Club of St. Thomas is hosting their fourth annual Fall Fashion Show & Luncheon Sunday, Sept. 29.
The show, taking place at Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, will feature models parading down the runway in the latest fall fashions, presented by Chico's Atlantic City.
In additional to the fashion show, guests can take part in basket raffles and door prizes. Doors open at noon, followed by the luncheon at 12:45 p.m.
Laguna is located at 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Call 609-266-3909 or 609-266-5896.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.