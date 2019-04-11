Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

St. Thomas lists Holy Week and Easter schedule

BRIGANTINE — Palm Sunday, April 14, marks the beginning of the most sacred and solemn week in St. Thomas the Apostle Church's calendar. Palms will be blessed and distributed during all the weekend Masses:  4 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday.

There will be no morning masses from Thursday through Saturday. However, the following special services will be offered. At 5 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18, the Church will provide a Poor Man's Dinner consisting of soup and bread in St. Philip Hall. This will be followed by the celebration of Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7 p.m. in the church.

Good Friday’s service will be at 3 p.m.: the Passion of the Lord and Holy Communion.

Confessions will be heard from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Holy Saturday, April 20. Easter food and baskets will be blessed at noon. There will be no 4 p.m. Mass on Holy Saturday because of the 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.

On Easter Sunday, April 21, the regular Sunday Mass schedule will be in effect: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

A happy and blessed Easter to everyone in Brigantine from St. Thomas.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.