St. Thomas lists Holy Week and Easter schedule

BRIGANTINE — Palm Sunday, April 14, marks the beginning of the most sacred and solemn week in St. Thomas the Apostle Church's calendar. Palms will be blessed and distributed during all the weekend Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
There will be no morning masses from Thursday through Saturday. However, the following special services will be offered. At 5 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 18, the Church will provide a Poor Man's Dinner consisting of soup and bread in St. Philip Hall. This will be followed by the celebration of Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7 p.m. in the church.
Good Friday’s service will be at 3 p.m.: the Passion of the Lord and Holy Communion.
Confessions will be heard from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Holy Saturday, April 20. Easter food and baskets will be blessed at noon. There will be no 4 p.m. Mass on Holy Saturday because of the 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.
On Easter Sunday, April 21, the regular Sunday Mass schedule will be in effect: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
A happy and blessed Easter to everyone in Brigantine from St. Thomas.