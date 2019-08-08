The holy day Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will occur Thursday, Aug. 15. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, there will be a vigil Mass at 6:30 p.m. in the church, followed by the ritual procession to the ocean for the annual blessing.
This ritual dates back to 1445, when the bishop of Cervia, Italy, was on board a ship when a storm arose. The bishop threw his pastoral ring into the water and prayed to calm the sea. The raging storm stopped and a tradition of tossing a “ring” of flowers into the ocean as a blessing was born. This beautiful Mass and ceremony always draws a huge crowd, and all are welcome to attend.
Guess what?
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Ave. takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new, or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday.
Ladies, we’re back!
Handbag Bingo is back again this year, and with a patriotic theme. The date is Thursday, Aug. 22. Get your friends together and plan on a fun night out. You can sponsor a handbag with a $100 donation by contacting the parish office.
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Well over $10,000 has been accumulated in our annual 50/50 raffle. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win big. Tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 apiece. The prize structure is as follows: first prize, 30% of ticket sales; second prize, 15% of ticket sales; and third prize, 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon.
August anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.