The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas and the Brigantine Police Department will co-sponsor a Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, April 25, in St. Philip Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the critical need for donations at this time, consider donating only if you are in good health. Appointments are required in order to properly schedule and practice social distancing. To make an appointment, call 800- REDCROSS for an appointment. Red Cross personnel will follow enhanced disinfecting protocols for everyone’s safety.
St. Thomas Parish News: Knights of Columbus sponsors blood drive
- Submitted by Lynne Flanagan
