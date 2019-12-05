Hospitality Sunday
Hospitality Sunday takes place this weekend with coffee, doughnuts and sticky buns, plus blood pressure check-ups from our Nursing Ministry. Stop by St. Philip Hall after all the Sunday Masses and catch up on the latest news with friends and neighbors.
KofC Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in St. Philip Hall. See redcrossblood.org to register and use sponsor code St. Thomas or call 800-RED CROSS. Walk-ins are always welcome too.
Annual Cookie Walk
The Women’s Club of St. Thomas’ annual Cookie Walk and Santa’s Gift Shop will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in St. Philip Hall. Choose your cookies from a varied array and then shop the vendors who will have their specialty items on display. Cookies will sell for $8 a box and if all cookies are sold early, the vendors will still remain until noon for your holiday shopping pleasure. Stop by and pick up your Christmas cookies and last minute gifts.
Calendar Raffle
The calendars are available for purchase at the Parish Office or after the weekend masses. They make a wonderful gift for Christmas and are a very good investment, only $20 buys 91 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for future drawings! It’s a win-win.
December Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in December is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
