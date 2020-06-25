Status update
Our parish is back in business with a full schedule of weekend masses, but with limited seating and social distancing, as required by the diocese. The church and the hall can accommodate only 30% of their capacity, but an additional 5:30 p.m. mass is offered on Sunday evenings as an alternative to the morning masses. The weekend mass schedule is 4 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30, 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rosary for Peace
The Tuesday evening Rosary for Peace has resumed at the outdoor shrine. Join us at 7 p.m. for the recitation of the rosary, but please remember to bring your own lawn chair and mask.
