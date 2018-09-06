Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast
The KofC is offering a pancake breakfast next Sunday, September 16th, starting at 8 a.m. in St. Philip Hall. They will be serving pancakes & sausages along with scrambled eggs, juice and hot beverages. The cost for this breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for children. All proceeds will benefit worthy causes of the KofC.
Mass on the Beach
The end of summer marks the beginning of St. Thomas’ religious education program at North School. CCD classes resume on Monday, September 17th. In conjunction with the start of classes and weather permitting, St. Thomas will celebrate Mass on the beach, accompanied by guitar music, on Sunday, September 23rd at 11a.m. at the 16th Street Pavilion. All CCD students, their teachers, parishioners and visitors are invited to attend. Remember to bring your own beach chair or blanket. Regularly scheduled 11 a.m. mass takes place in the Church.
Winter Mass schedule
Beginning this weekend the winter mass schedule will be in effect. See the bulletin for mass times.
September anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.