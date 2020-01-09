Calendar raffle winners

The raffle winners for January have been drawn. Winning names will appear in the bulletins, so be sure to check the bulletin each week. If you are a winner, you’ll receive a check in the mail.

Hospitality Sunday

This Sunday, Jan. 12, is the first Hospitality of 2020. Plan on joining your friends and fellow parishioners after the morning Masses in St. Philip Hall for coffee and doughnuts. You can also have your blood pressure checked by members of our nursing ministry. We look forward to seeing you.

January anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in January is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

