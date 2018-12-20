ST. THOMAS PARISH NEWS

Holiday Mass schedule
St. Thomas’ priests and staff extend best wishes for a joyful Christmas and a peace-filled New Year to everyone in Brigantine
This is the St. Thomas Christmas Mass schedule
Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24 — 4 p.m. Children’s Mass, 6 p.m. Mass and 10 p.m. Mass
Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 — 8 a.m. Mass and 9:30 a.m. Mass
New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31 — 4 p.m. Mass
New Year’s Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1 — 8:30 a.m. Mass
Knights of Columbus Year-End Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus is holding a year-end yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Bayshore and Sixth Street site. Come in and browse and find something to stick in a Christmas stocking. There’s something for everyone.
Calendar Club Raffle
Our three-month calendars are still available for purchase but are selling quickly. There are fewer than 50 calendars left! This calendar makes a wonderful Christmas gift— a gift that keeps on giving. The calendars can be purchased at the Parish Office, Monday through Friday, during office hours and after all weekend Masses.
January anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in January is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.