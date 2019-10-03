Blessing of the animals
To celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the blessing of animals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. in the church parking lot. Pets of all kinds, cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles and rodents (in cages please) are welcome, whether Catholic or not.
Columbus Day celebration
Come to St. Philip Hall on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a Columbus Day Dinner which includes chicken parmigiana, Italian gravy, pasta, meatballs, salad, Italian bread and desserts. Remember to BYOB. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are on sale at the parish office and after weekend masses.
Movie – open to the public
The Knights of Columbus invites everyone to view the movie "Unplanned," free of charge, on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. This is the very personal story of a woman’s transformation from Planned Parenthood proponent to ardent pro-life advocate. Contact Jim Robbins 610-721-7437 with questions or for additional information.
KofC Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new, or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.
October anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
