St. Thomas Parish news

Knights of Columbus Yard Sale: The Knights of Columbus is holding a yard sale on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th at the 601 Bayshore site. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the Bayshore location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 22-23 and March 29-30, for the sale taking place on the following weekend. No clothing or shoes please. For large item donations, please call the office.
FaithFULL Food Drive: During Lent St. Thomas is again collecting non-perishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. This is an on-going collection which will be delivered to the Food Bank on April 7th. Last year our contribution totaled over 1,500 pounds! A collection basket is situated at the left side of the altar, near the door leading to the Gift Shop. Please be generous to those in need.
March Anniversaries: Anyone celebrating an anniversary in March is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.